Sacked Braverman urges UK PM Sunak to ‘change course urgently’

LONDON - Outspoken British lawmaker Suella Braverman launched a withering attack on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday, urging him to change course to avoid election defeat and slamming his record on immigration and anti-Semitism.

Ms Braverman, a favourite of the right-wing of the ruling Conservative party, fired the broadside in a three-page letter to Mr Sunak a day after he sacked her as interior minister.

Mr Sunak dismissed Ms Braverman in a reshuffle of his top team on Monday after she last week accused police of left-wing bias and said homelessness was a “lifestyle choice”.

They were the latest in a growing list of controversial comments that were viewed as red meat for Tory right-wingers.

In her letter, Ms Braverman accused Mr Sunak of “equivocation, disregard and a lack of interest” over several policies, including cutting immigration and the teaching of gender in schools.

“You have manifestly and repeatedly failed to deliver on every single one of these key policies,” she wrote.

“Either your distinctive style of government means you are incapable of doing so. Or, as I must surely conclude now, you never had any intention of keeping your promises,” she added.

Ms Braverman referenced Wednesday’s much-anticipated Supreme Court ruling on the legality of the government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda.

‘Weak’

She described Mr Sunak’s rejection of withdrawing from the European Convention on Human Rights as a way to push through the scheme a “betrayal”.

“You opted instead for wishful thinking as a comfort blanket to avoid having to make hard choices. This irresponsibility has wasted time and left the country in an impossible position,” Ms Braverman wrote.

The former interior minister – who was previously sacked from Liz Truss’ short-lived administration – also said Mr Sunak had failed to rise to the challenge of “vicious antisemitism and extremism” in London following Hamas’ Oct 7 attack on Israel.

She said his response to pro-Palestinian marches, including not banning them, had been “uncertain, weak and lacking in the qualities of leadership this country needs”.