Fire severely damages Russian cultural centre in Cyprus

NICOSIA, Cyprus - A large fire caused extensive damage on Wednesday at the Russian cultural centre in the capital of Cyprus, which is home to thousands of Russians as well as Ukrainian refugees.

The cause is under investigation.

Five fire engines responded to the blaze in central Nicosia at around 1.45pm, the fire service said.

Witnesses saw a large plume of smoke as flames seemed to engulf the outside of the building.

Others said they heard explosions.

“The entire building has suffered extensive damage,” Fire Service spokesman Andreas Kettis tweeted.

“The causes of the fire will be investigated in cooperation with the police and, if necessary, other state services.”

AFP was not immediately able to reach anyone from the centre to comment.

Russian state-run Tass news agency quoted Russian ambassador to Cyprus Murat Zyazikov as saying there were no casualties and “different theories are being looked at” to determine what happened at the facility, formally known as the Russian Centre for Science and Culture.

Tass also quoted the centre’s head, Ms Alina Radchenko, as citing witness comments that “Molotov cocktails were thrown into the building.”

This could not be verified by the Cyprus police or fire officials.

According to Tass, she said “two loud blasts” occurred, after which a wall and the roof caught fire.