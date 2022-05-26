Fire guts aid donated for Ukrainians in Greece

PIRAEUS, Greece (AFP) - A fire early on Thursday (May 26) destroyed 20 tonnes of clothes and blankets donated in Greece for war-hit Ukrainian refugees, an aid group said.

The fire broke out in a storage area outside the Peace and Friendship indoor stadium near the port of Piraeus, the fire department said.

"People come here every day to donate. I am very sorry to be in this situation, to see donations destroyed," Ioannis Spanolios, founder of aid group Oloi Mazi Boroume, said at the charred site, fighting back tears.

A fire spokesperson said the blaze had been extinguished and the causes were under investigation. Nobody was hurt.

A haul of medicine and food was unharmed, aid coordinator Irina Bortnyk told AFP.

Greece is hosting over 30,000 refugees from Ukraine, including nearly 8,000 minors.