Fire erupts at bomb disposal site in Berlin forest

Smoke rises from a forest fire at the Grunewald in Berlin on Aug 4, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Smoke billows in the distance over sailing boats at Lake Wannsee in Berlin on Aug 4, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
10 min ago

BERLIN (REUTERS) - Some 15,000 square metres of forested area was on fire in western Berlin on Thursday (Aug 4) after a fire broke out at a bomb disposal site during a heat wave, emergency services said.

The Berlin fire service reported a number of explosions at the site in Grunewald forest, adding in a tweet that officials had sealed off a zone with a 1,000-metre radius.

The blaze and resulting explosions had also prompted authorities to restrict road and rail transport in the area.

"Do not enter the woodland," the fire service warned.

Reuters images showed smoke billowing in the distance over sailing boats at the German capital's popular Lake Wannsee.

The city of Berlin is facing a weather warning currently, with the German weather service DWD forecasting temperatures on Thursday of between 34 and 38 degrees Celsius.

