Fire destroys French capital's 'Enfants Rouges' covered food market

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PARIS, Oct 12 - A fire tore through Paris' oldest covered food market in the early hours of Monday, authorities said, destroying the historic site popular with tourists.

• Ariel Weil, the mayor of Central Paris, said the Marché des Enfants Rouges had been "totally destroyed"

• The market was established in 1615 during the reign of Louis XIII in the upscale Marais district. It took its name from a nearby orphanage whose children wore red clothing

• The fire broke out at about 3 a.m. (0100 GMT), French media reported. Firefighters were still tamping down the smouldering ruins several hours later

• The cause of the fire is not yet known REUTERS