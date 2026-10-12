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Fire destroys French capital's 'Enfants Rouges' covered food market

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PARIS, Oct 12 - A fire tore through Paris' oldest covered food market in the early hours of Monday, authorities said, destroying the historic site popular with tourists.

• Ariel Weil, the mayor of Central Paris, said the Marché des Enfants Rouges had been "totally destroyed"

• The market was established in 1615 during the reign of Louis XIII in the upscale Marais district. It took its name from a nearby orphanage whose children wore red clothing

• The fire broke out at about 3 a.m. (0100 GMT), French media reported. Firefighters were still tamping down the smouldering ruins several hours later

• The cause of the fire is not yet known REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.