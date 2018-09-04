Fire breaks out at primary school in London

LONDON (XINHUA) - A total of 12 fire engines and around 80 firefighters are battling a fire early Tuesday (Sept 4) at a primary school in London, London Fire Brigade said.

It is unknown whether there was anyone at the school, located in Hewett Road of Dagenham, when the fire broke out in the early hours of the day.

Around half of the single-storey building is currently ablaze.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.

London Fire Brigade said the firefighters "are making steady progress" in tackling the fire.