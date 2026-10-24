Fire breaks out at Hitler’s mountain retreat, suspect detained: Police

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A fire at Adolf Hitler’s mountain retreat, known as the Eagle’s Nest, in the state of Bavaria.

BERLIN – German police said on Oct 24 they had detained a suspect following a fire at Adolf Hitler’s mountain retreat, known as the Eagle’s Nest, in the state of Bavaria.

“A suspicious person was taken into temporary custody,” police said, following an earlier statement which said firefighters had found the building “completely ablaze”.

The site once housed the Nazi leader’s heavily fortified country residence where he relaxed with his companion Eva Braun and wrote part of his book Mein Kampf.

Emergency services arrived on site at 9.52pm (3.52am on Oct 24 Singapore time) on Oct 23 and found a large fire, the Upper Bavaria South police headquarters said.

Police spokeswoman Lisa Maier said firefighters were struggling to extinguish the blaze due to its remote location, at an altitude of 1,834m.

“The criminal police investigation is ongoing,” she said. AFP