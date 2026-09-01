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Fire at Polish drone plant likely caused by sabotage, minister says

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WARSAW, Sept 1 - A fire at a Polish drone factory was likely caused by sabotage, Poland's interior minister said on Tuesday.

• A fire broke out at a building in a production facility in Skarzysko-Kamienna belonging to Polish drone-maker WB Electronics early on Monday.

• WB Electronics drones are used by the Ukrainian army.

• "Everything indicates that we were dealing with an act of sabotage," Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski told reporters when asked about the incident.

• Prosecutors said on Monday that they were investigating whether foreign intelligence agencies were involved in intentionally starting the fire, which cause damage estimated at 15 million zlotys ($4 million).

• European countries say Russia is behind a wave of sabotage incidents on the continent, something Moscow denies.($1 = 3.7349 zlotys) REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.