Fire at Latvia factory of US drone supplier to Ukraine

Firefighters extinguish the blaze at a factory on the outskirts of Riga run by US firm Edge Autonomy. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
24 sec ago
Published
26 sec ago

RIGA - A fire broke out Tuesday at a US drone factory in Latvia that has built drones for Ukraine’s military and Nato allies.

Two dozen police cars, nine fire engines and five ambulances were rushed to the scene of the fire at the factory run by US firm Edge Autonomy on the outskirts of Latvia’s capital, Riga.

The cause of the blaze was not known and no victims were immediately reported.

“A high-risk fire has occurred in the production building, sparking a lot of smoke,” the fire service said on Twitter, urging local residents to keep their doors and windows closed.

The California-based company produces long-range unmanned aircraft for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions, according to its website. AFP

More On This Topic
Ukraine's Zelensky says stop 'rumours' as defence minister remains
Ukraine reports record Russian deaths as Moscow presses offensive in the east

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top