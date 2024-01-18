Finland's Stubb extends lead in opinion poll ahead of election

HELSINKI - Finnish centre-right presidential front-runner Alexander Stubb slightly extended his lead against liberal Green Party member Pekka Haavisto in a new opinion poll published on Thursday ahead of the Jan. 28 election.

The winner will succeed Sauli Niinisto, who is stepping down after two six-year terms, in a new era marked by the country joining NATO last April prompted by neighbouring Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The Jan. 12-17 survey commissioned by Maaseudun Tulevaisuus newspaper showed 24% of respondents backing Stubb, a former prime minister and a member of the governing National Coalition Party, while 21% supported Haavisto, who until last year was foreign minister.

Support for Stubb increased by 1 percentage point from a similar survey a month ago as backing for Haavisto fell by 2 percentage points in the same period, while in November Haavisto led Stubb by more than 7 percentage points.

Support for far-right Finns Party candidate Jussi Halla-aho increased by 3 percentage points to 15%, placing him third in the poll.

Halla-aho is particularly popular among young people, as shown by an unofficial poll of some 94,000 teenagers organised by the Finnish National Youth Council, placing Halla-aho second with 20.8% support, right behind winner Stubb at 21.5%.

Other candidates include the EU's former economic commissioner and Bank of Finland governor Olli Rehn, who was fourth in the poll with 12% support, and social democrat EU Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen who got 7% backing.

The president is the commander-in-chief of Finland's defence forces, represents Finland in NATO meetings and leads foreign policy in cooperation with the government.

A second round run-off will be held on Feb. 11 if no candidate wins more than 50% of the vote on Jan. 28. REUTERS