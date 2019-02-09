Finland's income trial boosts happiness, not employment

HELSINKI • Finland's basic income scheme did not spur its unemployed recipients to work more to supplement their earnings as hoped, but it did help their well-being, researchers said yesterday, as the government announced the trial's initial findings.

The two-year trial, which ended a month ago, saw 2,000 Finns, chosen randomly from among the unemployed, become the first Europeans to be paid a regular monthly income by the state that was not reduced if they found work.

Finland, which will hold parliamentary elections in April, is exploring alternatives to its current social security model. The project is being watched closely by other governments who see a basic income as a way of encouraging the unemployed to take up often low-paid or temporary work without fear of losing their benefits.

That could help reduce dependence on the state and cut welfare costs, especially as greater automation sees humans replaced in the workforce.

Finland's Minister of Health and Social Affairs Pirkko Mattila said the impact on employment of the monthly pay cheque of €560 (S$860) "seems to have been minor on the grounds of the first trial year".

But those in the trial reported they were happier and healthier than the control group.

"The basic income recipients of the test group reported better well-being in every way in comparison with the comparison group," chief researcher Olli Kangas said.

Ms Sini Marttinen, 36, said knowing her basic income was guaranteed had given her enough confidence to open a restaurant with two friends during the trial period.

The former IT consultant had been unemployed for nearly a year before "winning the lottery", as she described the trial.

"You kind of got this idea you have two years, you have the security of €560 per month... It gave me the security to start my own business," she said.

The basic income was only €50 a month more than her jobless benefit had been, "but in an instant, you lose the bureaucracy, the reporting", she said.

Ms Mira Jaskari, 36, who briefly found a job during the trial delivering newspapers but lost it due to poor health, said losing the basic income left her feeling more insecure about money.

The centre-right government's original plan was to expand the basic income scheme after two years as it tries to combat unemployment, which has been persistently high for years but reached a 10-year low of 6.6 per cent last December.

It took a different tack last year, however, by imposing benefits sanctions on unemployed people who refused work.

REUTERS