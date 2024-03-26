Finland, Sweden say more EU sanctions against Russia needed

Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen and her Swedish counterpart Tobias Billstrom attend a press conference at the event called \"Finland, Sweden, and Ukraine in an Expanded EU\" arranged by Swedish-Finnish Cultural Centre in Espoo, Finland, March 26, 2024. Lehtikuva/Vesa Moilanen/via REUTERS
Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen and Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom shake hands during the event \"Finland, Sweden, and Ukraine in an Expanded EU\" arranged by the Swedish-Finnish Cultural Centre in Espoo, Finland, March 26, 2024. Lehtikuva/ Vesa Moilanen via REUTERS
Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom attends a press conference with Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen on the day of the event called \"Finland, Sweden, and Ukraine in an Expanded EU\" arranged by Swedish-Finnish Cultural Centre in Espoo, Finland, March 26, 2024. Lehtikuva/Vesa Moilanen/via REUTERS
Updated
Mar 26, 2024, 06:56 PM
Published
Mar 26, 2024, 06:55 PM

HELSINKI - Finland and Sweden believe the EU needs to ramp up sanctions against Russia following the death in prison of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said on Tuesday.

"The fact we can see that the death of Alexei Navalny is clearly linked to the leadership in Russia makes it necessary to see to it that we can add sanctions specifically targeting those who are responsible for his death," he told a joint news conference with his Finnish counterpart Elina Valtonen.

"We also believe of course that the sanctions as a whole, the sanctions package, should be enlarged because we see that the sanctions are making a difference when it comes to crippling the ability of Russia to wage its illegal war against Ukraine," he said.

He said the two Nordic countries also wanted to see a sanctions regime established against Belarus related to its support to Russia in the war. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top