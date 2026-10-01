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Finland police investigate suspected intrusions into parliament members' homes

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HELSINKI, Oct 1 - Finnish police said on Thursday they have launched a preliminary investigation into a series of suspected intrusions at the homes of members of parliament.

• Helsinki police said in a statement they were working closely with the National Bureau of Investigation and that the inquiry was at an early stage

• Finland's Speaker of Parliament Jussi Halla-aho said reports of the suspected intrusions were made to his office last week, but it was not immediately clear how long the incidents had gone on for

• Nothing was stolen or broken, but signs of intrusion were left in the homes, Halla-aho told a press conference

• "I cannot comment precisely on the number of suspected cases known to us, but in any event the number is significant," he said REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.