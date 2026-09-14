Finland joins France’s nuclear deterrent initiative

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French President Emmanuel Macron (left) with Finnish President Alexander Stubb on his arrival at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Sept 10.

BRUSSELS – Finland has joined France’s initiative to extend the reach of its nuclear deterrent through collaboration with partner European countries, the heads of both countries said on Sept 14 .

In response to US President Donald Trump’s expressions of concern about the US security commitment to Europe and to the security implications of the Ukraine war, France in March announced the Forward Nuclear Deterrence Initiative.

“The initiative is first and foremost about strengthening European security. It reinforces Europe’s responsibility for its own defence and helps prevent escalation,” Finland President Alexander Stubb said in a post on X.

Under the initiative, the French president alone has the authority to decide when nuclear weapons are used, in contrast to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, which has a shared Nuclear Planning Group.

However, it offers joint exercises, the possible short-term deployment of nuclear-capable assets on allied territory and deeper consultation.

Finland's defence minister Antti Hakkanen said in a separate statement that the agreement was a “natural step” following other Nordic countries, such as Norway, Sweden and Denmark, that joined the initiative earlier in 2026 . In total, 10 countries participate, including Finland.

Stubb said the programme does not replace NATO’s nuclear deterrence and that Finland does not intend to allow nuclear weapons to be stationed on its territory in peacetime. REUTERS