Finland has closed all passenger border crossings with Russia but one

A view of closed gates at the Raja-Jooseppi international border crossing station before its opening in Inari, northern Finland on November 24, 2023. Finland closed all other checkpoints on Finland's border with Russia because of the flow of third-country migrants via Russia. The only remaining open checkpoint is now the Raja-Jooseppi border station in Finnish Lapland. Lehtikuva/Emmi Korhonen via REUTERS
A view of a frozen sign of the Raja-Jooseppi international border crossing station before its opening in Inari, northern Finland November 24, 2023. Finland closed all other checkpoints on Finland's border with Russia because of the flow of third-country migrants via Russia. The only remaining open checkpoint is now the Raja-Jooseppi border station in Finnish Lapland. Lehtikuva/Emmi Korhonen via REUTERS
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago

HELSINKI - Finland has temporarily closed all but one of its eight passenger crossings to Russia in response to an unusually high inflow of migrants for which it the Nordic country accuses Moscow.

More than 700 migrants from nations such as Yemen, Afghanistan, Kenya, Morocco, Pakistan, Somalia and Syria, have in the past couple of weeks entered Finland via Russia. Helsinki says Russia is funnelling migrants to the border, a charge the Kremlin has denied.

Having last week closed four border stations, Finland overnight closed all remaining passenger crossings except its northernmost one, Raja-Jooseppi located high north in the Arctic region, for a month.

Raja-Jooseppi opened its gates for traffic at 0800 GMT and will continue to accept asylum applications during its four daily opening hours, the Finnish Border Guard said.

No migrants arrived overnight outside opening hours, it added.

The Border Guard is stepping up patrolling along the length of its 1,340-kilometre (833-mile) frontier with Russia.

It will get additional resources for the task from the European Union's border agency Frontex, which said on Thursday it would deploy 50 border guard officers and other staff to Finland along with equipment such as patrol cars to bolster control activities. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top