Finland court convicts Fitburg captain and crew member over Baltic sea cable damage

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The Fitburg vessel seized by authorities in the port of Kantvik, Kirkkonummi, Finland, January 4, 2026. Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva via REUTERS

HELSINKI, Nov 5 - A Finnish court said on Thursday it has found the captain and a crew member of the cargo ship Fitburg guilty of damaging two subsea telecommunications cables in the Gulf of Finland last year.

Finland on December 31 seized the vessel in the Gulf of Finland while it was en route from Russia to Israel, on suspicion that it had damaged cables running from Helsinki to Estonia.

Finland has intensified efforts to protect its undersea infrastructure following a string of incidents affecting cables and pipelines in the Baltic Sea since 2022, including a vessel-boarding drill it conducted in September.

Both defendants were found guilty of aggravated sabotage, the court said.

The defendants, who are subject to travel bans, denied any wrongdoing and have challenged Finland's jurisdiction in the case. REUTERS