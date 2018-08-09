Final hug before life support is turned off

LONDON • A British teenager has shared a heartbreaking picture of her giving her boyfriend a final hug before his life support was turned off.

Stephanie Ray, a 15-year-old girl from the town of Dudley in England, had to bid farewell to her 16-year-old boyfriend Blake Ward who was tragically swept out to sea last week.

Blake was one of three teenagers rescued on Tuesday last week from the water in Tywyn, Gwynedd, in north-west Wales after being swept out by currents during a family trip. He was flown to a hospital in Liverpool and placed on life support. Five days later, the machine was turned off.

Stephanie was constantly at Blake's side, from when he was pulled from the sea until the moment doctors switched off the life support.

As a final goodbye, she climbed onto his hospital bed and lay down next to him before he died.

The teenage girl shared the tragic moment captured in a photograph on Facebook.

"Today has been the hardest day for me and it will be a day I will never be able to forget," she wrote on her Facebook page alongside the photo last Saturday.

"Blake was someone special to me and we had something special and we will always have that," she added.

"I will never forget you Blake. Fly high my baby boy and I'm (going to) make you proud. Love you and I always will," Stephanie wrote.

XINHUA