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Fighter jet crashes in northeast France, at least one person dead

PARIS, Oct 21 - One person was killed and one other was missing after a military plane crashed in the northeast of France on Tuesday evening, the armed forces ministry said on Wednesday.

The French air force Mirage 2000D came down in the Meurthe-et-Moselle region with two people on board, the ministry said.

A fighter pilot and a weapons systems navigator were on the plane, Colonel Ludovic Humbert, commander of Air Base 133 in Nancy-Ochey, said.

"They were on a training mission involving a night flight, which ultimately led to this situation and this accident," Humbert added. REUTERS