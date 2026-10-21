Straitstimes.com header logo

Fighter jet crashes in northeast France, at least one person dead

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

PARIS, Oct 21 - One person was killed and one other was missing after a military plane crashed in the northeast of France on Tuesday evening, the armed forces ministry said on Wednesday.

The French air force Mirage 2000D came down in the Meurthe-et-Moselle region with two people on board, the ministry said.

A fighter pilot and a weapons systems navigator were on the plane, Colonel Ludovic Humbert, commander of Air Base 133 in Nancy-Ochey, said.

"They were on a training mission involving a night flight, which ultimately led to this situation and this accident," Humbert added. REUTERS

See more on

France

People

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.