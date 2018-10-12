Fiery show in the Alps

The sky over Brienz in the Bernese Alps, in Switzerland, was lit up as a Super Puma Cougar helicopter released flares during a live-fire event on Wednesday.

The Swiss Air Force held its annual live-fire event at the Axalp-Ebenfluh air force shooting range in the Swiss Alps, the highest of its kind in Europe.

In addition to the helicopters, there were performances by fighter aircraft such as the F/A-18 Hornet and Pilatus PC-7.

According to the Swiss Armed Forces' website, the purpose of the event was to "show the public the capabilities of the Swiss Air Force in an alpine environment".

Spectators were situated at an altitude of 2,200m above sea level, in areas that can be reached only by hiking along mountain paths.