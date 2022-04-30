Fields of gold

Cyclists riding past a field of rapeseed in bloom during Stage 2, from Echallens to Echallens, of the Tour de Romandie UCI World Tour 2022 cycling race near Echallens in western Switzerland on Thursday.

Britain's Ethan Hayter won the 168.2km stage, after also having emerged victorious in the 5.1km Prologue Stage from Lausanne to Lausanne on Tuesday, when the race kicked off. It will conclude tomorrow.

Staged in the French-speaking Romandy region of Switzerland, the race has been held annually since its inception in 1947, with the exception of 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Consisting of six stages, the race offers tests of all varieties, including opportunities for sprinters, punchers and climbers.

It is topped and tailed by rides against the clock - beginning with a short prologue and finishing with an individual time-trial.

Tour de Romandie is also considered a preparation race for the annual multiple-stage bicycle race Giro d'Italia, which will take place from May 6 to 29 this year.