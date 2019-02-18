Feeling blue? Not these record-breaking smurf fans

Participants dressed as smurfs posing in Lauchringen, Germany on Saturday, during an attempt to hold the world's largest meeting of smurfs in a bid to outdo a previous record. Fans of the blue elf-like creatures, created in a Belgian comic strip in the 1950s, managed to gather 2,762 people dressed and painted blue in the regulation smurf attire - curly hats and all. Their record comes three years after their first attempt failed to beat the record held by Welsh students, who managed to unite 2,510 regulation smurfs in Swansea back in 2009.