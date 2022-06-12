Fears rise for civilians trapped in Sievierodonetsk plant

KYIV • The siege of a chemical plant in the Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk has raised fears for the safety of hundreds of civilians sheltering inside from advancing Russian forces, in scenes reminiscent of the battle for the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol before it fell under Moscow's control.

The region's governor said yesterday that Ukraine remains in control of the Azot chemical plant, after a Russia-backed separatist claimed 300 to 400 Ukrainian fighters were trapped there.

"The information about the blockade of the Azot plant is a lie," Mr Serhiy Gaidai, governor of the Luhansk region partially controlled by pro-Russian separatists, said on the Telegram messaging app. "Our forces are holding an industrial zone of Sievierodonetsk and are destroying the Russian army in the town," he wrote.

Sievierodonetsk, a small city in the region, has become the focus of Russia's advance in eastern Ukraine and one of the bloodiest flashpoints in a war now into its fourth month. Ukraine has said some 800 people were hiding in several bomb shelters underneath the Azot plant, including about 200 employees and 600 residents of Sievierodonetsk.

Mr Rodion Miroshnik, a Russian-backed representative of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic, said yesterday that 300 to 400 Ukrainian fighters were blockaded on the grounds of the plant along with civilians and had tried to negotiate their passage to the city of Lysychansk.

"Such demands are unacceptable and will not be discussed," Mr Miroshnik said, adding that negotiations with fighters about civilians at the plant were under way.

Ukraine's army command said Russian troops had secured positions in two communities near Sievierodonetsk, while Mr Gaidai said Russians were in control of "most" of the city.

"Intense street to street fighting is ongoing and both sides are likely suffering high numbers of casualties," Britain's Ministry of Defence said in an intelligence update on Twitter.

The Russian Defence Ministry said its air defence forces had shot down two MIG-29 planes in the Mikolayiv region and one Su-25 fighter jet in the Kharkiv region.

Meanwhile, the office of Ukraine's prosecutor-general said it has learned about the deaths of 24 more children in Mariupol, the south-eastern port that was besieged for weeks before Russian forces captured it in mid-May.

In another development, authorities in the Moscow-occupied city of Kherson in southern Ukraine handed out Russian passports to local residents for the first time yesterday, news agencies reported.