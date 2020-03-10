Fear, anxiety reign in locked-down parts of Italy after deaths triple

MILAN • The sun shone on deserted squares in Milan and empty gondolas in Venice as a quarter of Italy's population came to grips with being cut off from the rest of the country, under new rules strictly limiting movement in and out of the new red zone.

While some packed their bags and fled, most in northern Italy stayed to brave a lockdown imposed by the government on some 15 million people, as it ramped up the fight against the coronavirus.

Italy has recorded the second-highest Covid-19 death toll in the world, after China, with the number of fatalities nearly tripling from 133 to 366 on Sunday. Over 7,300 people have been infected.

It was not clear how strictly the lockdown order would be enforced.

The decree said only people with a "serious" reason that cannot be postponed, such as urgent work or family issues, would be allowed in or out of the quarantine zones, which cover Lombardy and 14 provinces in four other regions. But it does allow for the return of those who were in the affected areas but live elsewhere, including tourists.

The outspoken head of the opposition far-right League party, Mr Matteo Salvini, demanded clarity from the government for "millions of worried Italians". "Who can do what? Where can they go? Who can work? Who can travel? And what about borders with other countries?"

Flights appeared to be operating normally out of Milan and Venice airports, while it was business as usual at train stations. The borders with Austria, Switzerland and Slovenia remain open.

Ms Pina Antinucci, a psychoanalyst in her 60s who lives in Milan, said she felt the state was "bombarding us with anxieties, spreading paranoia". "I'd like to know if I'm infected... It would be better to know if I have that unwanted guest who occupies our homes, minds and lives," she said.

The new rules, which came shortly after news that the number of people infected had jumped by over 1,200 in a 24-hour period, were leaked to the media last Saturday.

Italian virologist Roberto Burioni described the leak on Twitter as "pure madness".

"The draft of a very harsh decree is leaked, sparking panic and prompting people to try and flee the (then) theoretical red zone, carrying the virus with them," he said. "In the end, the only effect is to help the virus to spread. I'm lost for words."

Tighter measures in Europe

• In Berlin, in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Health Minister Jens Spahn has called for gatherings of more than 1,000 people to be scrapped across Germany. This could affect many events, including Bundesliga football matches. The country now has over 1,000 confirmed cases. • In London, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was set to chair a meeting of the government's emergency committee, known as Cobra, to discuss the outbreak yesterday. Measures such as social distancing would be discussed. Britain said all travellers returning from areas under lockdown in northern Italy must self-isolate for 14 days. • In Spain, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases almost doubled overnight to 999 yesterday, with acute concentrations in the capital Madrid and industrial hub Basque Country. The city of Vitoria ordered a closure of all schools for 15 days. The Health Ministry was holding an emergency meeting with the Madrid regional government around noon to discuss reasons for the spike in cases. AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, BLOOMBERG, REUTERS

Mr Vincenzo Tosetti, 34, an actor and Venice resident, said: "My cousins, my friends, they packed bags and left last night... This is going to test the Italians' ability to behave responsibly, and I have to say that up until now, they've been failing. There's been an exodus."

Fellow Venetian Giancarlo, 49, who did not want to give his surname, said one could "feel the anxiety in the air". "First, the city was hit by record floods, now this. Venice is very fragile right now," he said.

The virus has spread to all 22 Italian regions, and deaths are being recorded in its less well medically equipped south.

The head of the Puglia region in southern Italy pleaded with anyone thinking of returning from the locked-down provinces to "stop and turn around".

"Get off (the train) at the first station, don't get on the flights to Bari and Brindisi, turn your cars around, get off the bus at the next stop. Don't bring the epidemic to Puglia," said Mr Michele Emiliano on Facebook.

"You are carrying to the lungs of your brothers and sisters, grandparents, uncles, cousins, and parents, the virus that has severely strained the health system in northern Italy."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE