Fear and hope under fire in Ukrainian village near Russian border

RUS'KA LOZOVA, Ukraine (AFP) - Waving his arms in a state of agitation, a man asks Ukrainian soldiers if he can safely cross the remains of a destroyed bridge in the village of Ruska Lozova near the Russian border.

The village, about 18km from the frontier and just north of Ukraine's second city Kharkiv, was recaptured by Kyiv's forces in late April after being under Russian control for two months.

Trembling, Rostislav Stepanenko struggles to light a cigarette as he recounts how he survived devastating shelling in his village a few kilometres away, caught in the firing line between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

He had gone back to collect some belongings but returned empty-handed and stunned by the incessant artillery fire.

He said a shell struck a neighbour's house and blew out his home's windows.

"I did not care if I would be killed on the way (back) or in my house," he said, so he decided to risk the journey out.

The 53-year-old joked that his profession was "trying to stay alive".

"Hopefully, I will be 54, but today I wouldn't expect that," he said with a nervous smile.

Exchanges of intense artillery fire can be heard from Ruska Lozova and reverberate through people's bodies.

An occasional shell falls a stone's throw from the village, which has already suffered substantial damage, with homes gutted and trees destroyed by the bombs.

Nicolai, 69, said he had a narrow escape during an attack a few days ago.

"I was cutting the grass in the backyard when the missile hit my house and the car," he said, his gold teeth glinting.

His 90-year-old mother refused to leave the village and convinced him to stay with her.

A neighbour still delivers them food and they have enough supplies of canned meat and potatoes to get them through the bombardment that has now lasted more than two weeks.

"I just want the peaceful sky above my head - and my children to live in a free world."