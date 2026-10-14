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FBI says director Patel in Virginia, not Russia

FILE PHOTO: FBI Director Kash Patel testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 15, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 - FBI Director Kash Patel was in Virginia for a law enforcement-related event, the US law enforcement agency said on Wednesday, denying a media report that he had traveled to Russia.

Video from an ABC News' affiliate in Virginia also showed Patel at an event in Lynchburg on Wednesday.

MS NOW, citing two unnamed sources, had reported earlier on Wednesday that the FBI chief had landed in Russia for a two-day meeting in Moscow and St. Petersburg hosted by the FSB.

"Here’s where Kash Patel actually is… Liberty U, doing a law enforcement appreciation event," the agency said in a post. REUTERS