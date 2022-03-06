Fast-weakening rouble drives Russians to the shops

MOSCOW • In bright sunshine, a long queue of shoppers snaked outside an Ikea store near Moscow last week.

Similar scenes were repeated across Russia as families rushed to spend their fast-depreciating roubles at the Swedish retailer, which is exiting the crisis-hit country.

Russians are bracing themselves for an uncertain future of spiralling inflation, economic hardship and an even sharper squeeze on imported goods.

The rouble lost a third of its value last week after unprecedented Western sanctions were imposed to punish Russia for invading Ukraine. The moves froze much of the central bank's US$640 billion (S$871 billion) in reserves and barred several banks from global payments system Swift, leaving the rouble in free fall.

Cities across Russia were outwardly calm, with little sign of the crisis devastating the financial sector and markets - except for the lines of people looking to stock up on products before shelves turn empty or prices climb further.

"The purchases that I planned to make in April, I urgently bought today. A friend from Voronezh also told me to buy for her," shopper Viktoriya Voloshina told Reuters in Rostov, 217km from Moscow.

Ms Voloshina said she was looking for office shelves and tables. "My heart is breaking," she added.

Another Moscow resident, Dmitry, lamented rapid price rises.

"The watch I wanted to buy now costs around 100,000 roubles (S$1,100), compared with 40,000 roubles around a week ago," he said, declining to give his surname.

But the spending burst may peter out. The wipeout of rouble savings and the doubling of interest rates to 20 per cent will squeeze mortgage holders and consumers.

Mr Zach Witlin, an analyst at Eurasia Group, noted that sanctions are already hitting consumers via price hikes and digital payments disruptions.

While consumers are not directly targeted, "fear and caution are exaggerating the impact", with the exit of foreign brands like Ikea creating a "snowball effect", he said.

Further declines of trade look inevitable as insurers refuse cover to businesses exporting to Russia and shippers avoid Russian ports.

While only a few Russian companies are targeted by sanctions, "all of them will feel the chilling effect", said Mr Matt Townsend, sanctions partner at law firm Allen & Overy. "This is why sanctions are a very effective measure to isolate a country."

The immediate economic shock will cause a 35 per cent contraction in gross domestic product in the second quarter and a 7 per cent decline this year, JPMorgan predicted.

In the United States, the Biden administration is preparing rules to curb Moscow's ability to import smartphones, aircraft parts and auto components.

Chinese companies, so far staying put, could grab some market share, but they too could fall prey to secondary sanctions as many of their products, such as smartphones, use technology of US origin.

REUTERS