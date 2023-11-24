Far-right win by Geert Wilders in Netherlands spells trouble for Brussels

BRUSSELS - The shock victory of Mr Geert Wilders’ far-right Eurosceptic party in Dutch elections sent a political tremor through Brussels, seven months ahead of crucial European Union elections.

Despite Mr Wilders’ promise to hold a “Nexit” referendum, pro-European parties do not yet fear that the Netherlands is going to follow Britain in quitting the European Union.

But his first place finish in a core member of the union is a reminder that populist parties are expected to grow in strength in 2024’s European Parliament elections.

“The European Union is in danger of death from within and without,” socialist Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Raphael Glucksmann said in an interview with the France 2 network, warning that Russia’s President Vladimir Putin would be celebrating Mr Wilders’ triumph.

“Elections take place at regular intervals in the member states. And this does not, per se, put in doubt in any way the membership of any country to the European Union,” European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said.

“We continue to count on the Netherlands’ strong participation in the European Union, obviously,” he told reporters.

Mr Wilders’ Party for Freedom (PVV) may not be able to build a coalition to make him prime minister so he can join the other 26 EU members at their summits.

And his hardline plans to expel immigrants would be unlikely to survive legal challenges in the Dutch or European courts.

But Europe’s support for Ukraine, grand plans to fight climate change and efforts to build a joint strategic position in the face of crises like the Gaza war could be endangered.