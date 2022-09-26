Far right eyes historic victory as Italy votes

ROME - Italians began voting on Sunday in an election expected to usher in the country's first government led by the far right since World War II, bringing eurosceptic populists to the heart of Europe.

The Brothers of Italy party, led by a one-time supporter of dictator Benito Mussolini, Ms Giorgia Meloni, is leading opinion polls and looks set to take office in a coalition with the far-right League party and former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia.

Ms Meloni, 45, who has campaigned on a motto of "God, country and family", is hoping to become Italy's first female prime minister.

Voting began at 0500 GMT (1pm Singapore time) and was set to close at 2100 GMT.

Many voters are expected to pick Ms Meloni, "the novelty, the only leader the Italians have not yet tried", Mr Wolfango Piccoli of the Teneo consultancy told AFP.

Brussels and the markets are watching closely, amid concern that Italy - a founding member of the European Union - may be the latest member to veer hard right less than two weeks after the far right outperformed in Sweden's election.

If Ms Meloni wins, she will face challenges including rampant inflation and an energy crisis as winter approaches, linked to the conflict in Ukraine.

The Italian economy, the third largest in the euro zone, rebounded after the Covid-19 pandemic but is saddled with a debt worth 150 per cent of gross domestic product.

Ms Meloni has dedicated her campaign to trying to prove she is ready despite her party never having been in power before.

Brothers of Italy, which has roots in the post-fascist movement founded by supporters of Mussolini, pocketed just 4 per cent of the votes during the last election in 2018.

Ms Meloni has moderated her views over the years, notably abandoning her calls for Italy to leave the EU's single currency.

However, she insists that her country must stand up for its national interests, backing Hungary in its rule of law battles with Brussels.

Her coalition wants to renegotiate the EU's post-pandemic recovery fund, arguing that the almost €200 billion (S$277 billion) that Italy is set to receive should take into account the energy crisis aggravated by the Ukraine war.

The last opinion poll two weeks before election day suggested one in four voters were backing her.

But around 20 per cent of voters remain undecided, and there are signs Ms Meloni may end up with a smaller majority in Parliament than expected.

In particular, support appears to be growing for the populist Five Star Movement in the poor south.

The next government is unlikely to take office before the second half of October.

AFP