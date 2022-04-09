Far-right candidate vows to fine Muslims who wear headscarves in public

PARIS • French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen vowed on Thursday to issue fines to Muslims who wear headscarves in public, as candidates made a final push for votes three days ahead of an election seen as increasingly close.

President Emmanuel Macron built what seemed an unassailable lead ahead of the first round of polls on Sunday but Ms Le Pen has eroded the margin and feels she has a real chance of winning the run-off on April 24.

Ms Le Pen had her last campaign rally on Thursday evening in the southern stronghold of Perpignan where her National Rally party has long had strong support.

Speaking to RTL radio, she explained how her pledge to ban the headscarf in all public spaces would be implemented, saying it would be enforced by police in the same way as seat-belt wearing in cars.

"People will be given a fine in the same way that it is illegal to not wear your seat belt. It seems to me that the police are very much able to enforce this measure," she said.

Ms Le Pen has said that she will use referendums to try to avoid constitutional challenges to many of her proposed laws on the basis that they are discriminatory and an infringement on personal freedoms.

Previous legislation in France banning obvious religious symbols in schools or full-face coverings in public was allowed on the basis that it applied to all citizens and in specific settings.

Ms Le Pen, 53, has toned down her anti-immigration rhetoric during campaigning this year and has focused instead on household spending, putting her closer than ever to power, polls indicate.

A recent poll found that a slim majority of French people (51 per cent) found Ms Le Pen worrying, while 39 per cent considered she had the stature of a president, up from 21 per cent in 2017.

The latest surveys suggest she is within striking distance of Mr Macron if the two of them come out tops in the first round of voting tomorrow. A second round run-off is scheduled for April 24, with an average of polls indicating Mr Macron has a slight lead of 54 per cent versus 46 per cent for Ms Le Pen.

The war in Ukraine as well as strains on the healthcare system after two years of Covid-19 are high among voter concerns, behind the biggest priority: inflation and incomes.