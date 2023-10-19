Far-left criticism of Israel creates dilemma for Spanish PM

MADRID - Repeated criticism of Israel by far-left party Podemos, a member of Spain’s government, has created a political dilemma for acting Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and complicated his talks to form a new government.

The head of Podemos, Social Rights Minister Ione Belarra, said on Oct 14 that Israel’s response to Hamas’s attacks on Oct 7 amounted to “genocide”.

She called for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be prosecuted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes.

She has also called on Madrid to cut diplomatic ties with Israel and impose sanctions on the country’s officials.

Israel declared war on Hamas after the militant group’s fighters broke through the heavily fortified Gaza border on Oct 7. They killed more than 1,400 people and took about 200 people hostage.

Israel responded with relentless air strikes on Gaza that have killed about 3,800 people, according to the Hamas-controlled health ministry.

It has also imposed a crippling siege on the Palestinian enclave that has left inhabitants with dwindling supplies of food, water and fuel.

Podemos’s position has strained Spain’s ties with Israel, with the country’s embassy condemning the view as “absolutely immoral” in a statement which Madrid deemed an “unfriendly gesture”.

Mr Sanchez’s Socialists have governed in a coalition with Podemos since 2020, and the two parties have often clashed over foreign policy.

Podemos for example opposes sending military aid to Ukraine.

But the row over Israel comes at a delicate time for Mr Sanchez.

A national election in July left no party close to an absolute majority and the Socialist premier needs the support of several smaller parties to stay in power.

Among the groups whose backing he will need is Sumar, a new alliance of far-left parties which includes Podemos.

Mr Sanchez has until Nov 27 to secure a parliamentary majority to govern, otherwise new elections will be triggered for January.