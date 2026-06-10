Family of Belfast stabbing victim warn against fuelling ‘hostility’

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Hours of violent disorder erupted in Northern Ireland in the evening on June 9.

BELFAST – The family of a Northern Irish man injured in a brutal knife attack that sparked serious disorder in Belfast said on June 10 that the “overnight unrest is not welcome” and appealed for calm.

“We do not want this terrible tragedy to be used to divide people or fuel hostility,” the family of the victim said in a statement posted on the Facebook page of a local politician.

The family added it was “completely devastated by the horrific attack on our loved one”, calling it “a massive shock”.

“Right now, our only priority is being at his bedside and helping him recover,” they said.

“We want to say a profound thank you to the local people who bravely stepped in during the attack,” the statement added, noting their “quick actions absolutely saved his life”.

Hadi Alodid, 30, a refugee originally from Sudan, appeared in a Belfast court on June 10 accused of carrying out the stabbing on June 8 , which was captured on camera and shared widely online.

It emerged during the court hearing that the male victim in his 40s, who police had said suffered stab wounds to his eyes, face and back, lost an eye during the attack.

Hours of violent disorder erupted in the evening on June 9 , with fears of a repeat on J une 10 .

“We are aware of the tensions and talk of protests following this incident,” the family statement said.

“We want to make it absolutely clear that overnight unrest is not welcome, and peaceful protest is the only way forward.

“We have many migrants who make a deeply valuable contribution to our country, including in our healthcare system and hospitality sector and we depend on them to make our country work.” AFP