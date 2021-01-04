Two women gathering in the ruins of a destroyed home in Petrinja, central Croatia, on Saturday, four days after a catastrophic earthquake hit the area. The 6.4-magnitude quake rocked Petrinja, one of the country's poorest regions, on Tuesday, killing seven people and shaking buildings already weakened by a moderate tremor a day earlier. Among those killed was a young girl hit by falling debris on a street. Mobile homes were deployed to shelter the homeless as minor tremors continued to shake the area. More than 50 buildings were razed to the ground and some 200 families are in need of shelter.
Families left homeless by deadly quake in Croatia
Published1 hour ago
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 04, 2021, with the headline 'Families left homeless by deadly quake in Croatia'. Print Edition | Subscribe
