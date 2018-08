Failure to address child abuse shames Church, Pope tells Irish

DUBLIN • Pope Francis yesterday marked the first papal visit to Ireland in 39 years by acknowledging that the failure of the Church authorities to adequately address "repugnant" clerical child abuse crimes there remains a source of shame for the Catholic community.

Francis arrived for a highly charged visit to a society transformed since more than three-quarters of the population flocked to see Pope John Paul II in 1979 and beset by the kind of abuse scandals that have once more mired the Catholic Church in crisis.

"I cannot fail to acknowledge the grave scandal caused in Ireland by the abuse of young people by members of the Church charged with responsibility for their protection and education," Francis said at a state reception attended by some abuse survivors.

"The failure of ecclesiastical authorities - bishops, religious superiors, priests and others - adequately to address these repugnant crimes has rightly given rise to outrage and remains a source of pain and shame for the Catholic community."

One of the abuse survivors, Mr Colm O'Gorman, called the Pope's remarks a staggering effort at deflection that failed to acknowledge the Vatican's role in covering up the crimes. "It was quite shocking actually in some ways," Mr O'Gorman, a leading abuse campaigner, told national broadcaster RTE.

Ireland is no longer the staunchly Catholic country it was in 1979 when divorce and contraception were illegal and, over the past three years, voters have voted for abortion and gay marriage, defying the will of the Church.



Pope Francis with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar at Dublin Castle yesterday. PHOTO: REUTERS



Francis asked that Ireland would not forget "the powerful strains of the Christian message" that have sustained it in the past, and can continue to do so in the future.

Numbers lining the streets or joining the Pope in prayer are expected to be about a quarter of the 2.7 million who greeted John Paul II, marking how the rock that was once Irish Catholicism has eroded since child abuse cases came to light in the 1990s.

Francis began his trip by visiting Irish President Michael Higgins, who said he raised with the pope the immense suffering caused by child sex abuse, and the anger which had been conveyed to him at what was perceived to be the impunity enjoyed by those responsible.

The Pope will travel today to Knock, a small western village steeped in Catholicism that welcomes 1.5 million pilgrims a year, before finishing his trip by saying mass in Dublin's Phoenix Park, where a large cross erected for the 1979 visit still dominates the skyline.

The 500,000 tickets issued for the mass were quickly snapped up, although an unknown number were booked by a boycott group called "Say Nope To The Pope" which encouraged protesters to order tickets and not use them.

Still, pictures of the Pope were on the front pages of every newspaper yesterday, and there was excitement among some on Dublin's streets as the city centre prepared to go into lockdown.

"I'm delighted he is coming," said Mr Kyle O'Sullivan.

Premier Leo Varadkar, who last year became Ireland's first gay leader, told Francis the wounds of clerical child abuse that stained the Irish state were still open and there was much to be done to bring about justice and healing for victims.

A damning report last week into abuse in the US state of Pennsylvania, which followed scandals in Australia and Chile, was all too tragically familiar in Ireland, Mr Varadkar said, adding that the time had come for a very different Ireland to build a new relationship with the Church.

