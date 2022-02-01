Extreme weather: Deep chill sets in as US north-east emerges from heavy snow

BOSTON • Residents across the United States' east coast were digging out in icy conditions on Sunday after a fierce, wind-packed storm pummelled the region, dumping as much as 76cm of snow in some parts of Massachusetts and snarling travel plans across the north-east.

Snowplough crews were working to get roads, airports and neighbourhoods back to normal. Heavy snowfall totals were recorded in Boston - which on Saturday tied its single-day snowfall record with 60cm, according to the National Weather Service.

Areas near New York City saw nearly 61cm of snow.

About 1,400 US flights were cancelled on Sunday.

As residents emerged on Sunday, they found a new complication: fast-dropping temperatures that turned snow to ice and made shovelling for long periods potentially dangerous.

Sub-zero temperatures hit parts of Massachusetts and Maine early on Sunday, and wind chills in the Worcester, Massachusetts, area were as low as 9 deg C below zero - so severe that they "could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes", the weather service warned.

Hundreds of flights were cancelled, mostly in the Boston and New York areas, according to website FlightAware, which tracks flight cancellations.

La Guardia Airport and Kennedy International Airport in New York City and Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey all said they were mostly back to normal operations on Sunday, but on Twitter they advised people to allow for extra travel time.

Just as one part of the country was recovering from a winter storm, an area spanning the Midwest into the north-east was expecting another one this week.

Although it was unclear on Sunday precisely what path the storm system would take, meteorologists at the Chicago office of the weather service said the storm could bring ice and snow to the Rocky Mountains and move north-east through Missouri, Illinois, the Great Lakes region and a part of the Eastern Seaboard.

Several US states had declared emergencies in response to the storm, which formed in the Atlantic Ocean off the Carolinas and was forecast to continue depositing snow into Sunday morning as it moved north to Maine.

New York's Long Island town of Islip was the hardest hit statewide, Governor Kathy Hochul told WCBS-TV on Sunday. "We're going to give them the golden snowball award for this week, this storm," she said.

Massachusetts Lieutenant-Governor Karyn Polito said at a Sunday morning briefing: "The storm moved out of our region last night, but we expect to be clearing more roads… and working with our utilities throughout the day today and tomorrow."

In neighbouring Canada, the worst of the cold weather was over in Atlantic Canada, but many communities were dealing with residual blowing snow, rain, strong winds and storm surge on Sunday, according to the Weather Network channel.

The weather may have contributed to the death of an elderly woman, who was found on Saturday in a carpark in Uniondale, New York, with her car window open, according to an officer at the Nassau County Police Department in Long Island.

