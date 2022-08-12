'Extreme heat' warning issued for parts of Britain

LONDON • A four-day "extreme heat" warning came into force yesterday in parts of England and Wales, with temperatures poised to top 35 deg C in another heatwave that could cause wildfires and pressure water supplies and transport services.

The Met Office said its amber warning - the second-most severe after red - will last until the end of Sunday, and cautioned that people vulnerable to extreme heat could face adverse health effects.

Temperatures are expected to peak at 35 deg C today and may hit 36 deg C in some places tomorrow.

"The grass in London is tinderbox dry and the smallest of sparks can start a blaze which could cause devastation," London Fire Brigade Assistant Commissioner Jonathan Smith said yesterday.

The brigade, which faced its busiest week since World War II during July's heatwave, said it had tackled 340 grass, rubbish and open land fires in the first week of this month, compared with just 42 in the same week last year.

This week's amber warning follows Britain's first-ever red "Extreme Heat" warning in July.

The Met Office raised its forecast for fire severity in London and other parts of England over the next few days to "exceptional" or level 5, its highest.

The warning follows the driest July for England since 1935, turning a renewed spotlight on the impacts of climate change as temperatures rose above 40 deg C for the first time.

Other European nations have also faced a scorching heatwave in recent weeks with temperatures often exceeding 40 deg C.

During July's heatwave, Britain, which is less used to such high temperatures, faced power outages, damage to airport runways and rail tracks as well as dozens of blazes in London that destroyed properties and vehicles.

Britain's Environment Minister George Eustice on Wednesday urged water companies to take precautions to protect water supplies and tackle the effects of the prolonged dry weather.

Several water companies have already imposed restrictions on water usage and supermarkets have limited sales of disposable barbecues that firefighters warn can set tinder-dry grass alight.

Businesses in London may face restrictions on water supply if the dry weather desiccating the south-east of England persists.

Thames Water Utilities said the current plan is not to go beyond the hosepipe ban for residential consumers, but the possibility of further restrictions on water usage for industrial supplies remains, if the drought continues.

Earlier this week, the largest water provider in Britain told Londoners to prepare for a hosepipe ban as the capital city faces another heatwave.

