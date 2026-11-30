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What happens now after Spain’s general election?

Popular Party candidate Alberto Núñez Feijóo celebrates his party's victory in Spain's general election in Madrid, Spain, on Nov 29.

MADRID - Spain’s conservative People’s Party won Nov 29’s snap general election, paving the way for a potential coalition with far-right Vox to oust Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, one of Europe’s last leftist leaders, after eight years in power.

This may result in the far-right getting a Cabinet role for the first time since Spain’s return to democracy in 1978 following the death of dictator Francisco Franco in 1975.

What happens in the immediate aftermath?

The government formally ends its term after the general election but stays on in a caretaker capacity until a new one takes office.

Sanchez will be acting prime minister, with limited powers.

Since the PP and Vox have a combined 186 Lower House seats, above the 176 needed for an absolute majority, they are expected to begin negotiating a government deal right away.

Both parties have a template from their agreements at the regional level.

PP leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo has cited a “negotiating framework” with Vox based on their recent pacts in Extremadura, Aragon, Castilla y Leon and Andalusia.

In most cases, those talks dragged on for months before coalition governments were formed.

The two sides are divided on the shape of any potential agreement.

Feijoo has said he aims for a parliamentary confidence-and-supply deal with Vox rather than formal Cabinet roles.

But the far-right party has said it would seek ministerial posts proportional to its vote share.

In addition, Feijoo has rejected Vox’s “national priority” platform – which would prioritise Spanish citizens over foreign nationals when it comes to social welfare programmes – as incompatible with Spain’s Constitution and EU treaties.

But Vox appears unlikely to renounce its flagship policy proposal.

When will there be a candidate for PM?

The new 350-seat Lower House will convene on Dec 23 to elect a Speaker, who must then formally notify King Felipe that Parliament has been constituted.

The monarch will launch a round of consultations with party leaders before nominating a candidate for prime minister, typically beginning with the leader of the party that won the most votes.

The timing of those consultations will depend on the political situation and any ongoing coalition negotiations.

In recent elections, consultations have begun several days after Parliament convened, ranging from four days after the July 2023 election to roughly a week after the April and November 2019 votes.

Christmas holidays could also slow the process, as in Spain the holiday period extends through to Epiphany on Jan 6.

When does Parliament vote?

Once a candidate for prime minister is nominated, the Lower House will set a date for the investiture debate and vote, which is held over two consecutive days.

The nominee must secure an absolute majority of at least 176 votes in the first ballot or, failing that, a simple majority of votes cast in a second ballot held 48 hours later.

Coalition talks face no formal deadline before the first investiture vote, but if no candidate wins Parliament’s confidence within two months of it, fresh elections are triggered.

If a candidate fails to win parliamentary backing, King Felipe may nominate the same candidate again or choose a different one before the two-month deadline expires.

When is a new government formed?

After a successful investiture vote, the king formally appoints the prime minister and he or she is sworn into office. Cabinet appointments usually follow within a few days.

If two months pass without any candidate winning Parliament’s confidence, the two chambers are automatically dissolved and new elections are called.

Spanish law shortens the process in these cases, with elections held 47 days later.

A failed first investiture in early 2027 could therefore mean another election in the spring.

In December 2015 and April 2019, hung Parliaments and political deadlock produced repeat general elections. REUTERS