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VIENNA/BRUSSELS, Nov 17 - Five European Union countries — Austria, Denmark, Germany, Greece and the Netherlands — have said they want to send rejected asylum seekers to a deportation hub in Rwanda and are in talks with Kigali to make that happen next year.

Here is what we know so far about the plan.

WHAT IS THE CONCEPT?

Adult migrants who have exhausted all legal avenues to remain in the EU would be sent to the hub, where they would spend a few weeks receiving language and other, as yet unspecified, skills training before integrating into Rwandan society. Alternatively they could return to their home country.

The plan differs from a scheme planned but later abandoned by Britain, which would have involved sending asylum seekers to Rwanda while their claims were processed.

The new proposal especially targets those whose asylum claims have been rejected but who cannot be returned to their home country. That can happen if, for example, the EU deems it unsafe or the country will not take them back.

The hub would be the first of its kind for the EU and would run as a pilot scheme before being introduced elsewhere, officials say. Initially it would have a limited capacity of about 100 people at a time, likely meaning only a few hundred a year.

While that is a tiny number for the EU, which received 669,365 asylum applications last year, the countries involved say it would send an important signal to would-be migrants, deterring them from making the often perilous journey in the first place.

That would, in turn, help undermine people-smuggling networks, they argue.

Domestic politics also plays an important role, since the countries involved are led by centrist parties struggling not to lose more ground to far-right parties campaigning against illegal immigration.

WHAT HAS BEEN THE REACTION TO THE PLAN?

The plan has faced criticism on legal, humanitarian and practical grounds.

Since there has been no return hub before, it is unclear whether the concept will survive review by the European courts.

Particularly contentious is the notion that the EU's legal responsibility would end once a migrant is transferred to Rwanda and that thereafter only Rwandan law would apply.

The EU Agency for Fundamental Rights says EU nations remain bound by their obligations when cooperating with third countries and remain accountable for rights violations after a person is transferred.

The five countries say they are utilising a newly created EU framework that makes it possible to send rejected asylum seekers to third countries.

The Council of Europe, a non-EU body that promotes democracy and the rule of law across the continent, said in July that return hubs pose considerable risks for human rights. The UN rights chief, Volker Turk, also expressed concern on Tuesday over the implications of the scheme for human rights.

Rights groups point to Rwanda's much poorer rights record and say sending already vulnerable migrants there only increases the risk of harm. They also question whether such hubs would succeed in deterring future migrants.

Rwanda, which has positioned itself as a destination for migrants, has rejected criticism of its rights record.

The plan, especially its limited capacity, has drawn criticism from some within the five participating EU countries.

"As long as thousands of illegal migrants continue to pour into Europe unhindered every day... any external centre is worthless from day one," the far-right Freedom Party, the biggest party in Austria's parliament, said in a statement.

WHAT IS STILL UNCLEAR?

Much about the Rwanda plan remains unknown, such as where deportees would be housed and under what conditions. European officials say such centres would be "open", meaning people would not be locked inside. But what that means exactly is unclear.

The cost to the five countries and what Rwanda will receive in exchange have also yet to be negotiated or disclosed.

"We are not looking at really getting money or being paid for us to participate in this partnership. We are looking for a sustainable solution to a global challenge, which is migration, illegal migration," Rwandan Interior Minister Vincent Biruta told a press conference on Monday.

European officials say it will be cheaper than keeping the deportees in Europe.

Asked on Monday what Rwanda would receive in exchange, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said: "When I'm entering a partnership with another country... I'm always working for (it to be) a good deal for both countries." REUTERS