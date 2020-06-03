Experts reject Italian doctor's claim that virus is losing potency

LONDON/MILAN • World Health Organisation (WHO) experts and a range of other scientists have said there is no evidence to support an assertion by a high-profile Italian doctor that the coronavirus has been losing potency.

Professor Alberto Zangrillo, head of intensive care at Italy's San Raffaele Hospital in Lombardy, which bore the brunt of the country's epidemic, told state television on Sunday that the coronavirus "clinically no longer exists".

But WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove and several other experts on viruses and infectious diseases said Prof Zangrillo's comments were not supported by scientific evidence.

There is no data to show the coronavirus is changing significantly, either in its form of transmission or in the severity of the disease it causes, they said.

"In terms of transmissibility, that has not changed. In terms of severity, that has not changed," Dr Van Kerkhove told reporters.

It is not unusual for viruses to mutate and adapt as they spread.

The pandemic has so far killed more than 377,000 people and infected more than 6.3 million.

Just 2.9 million people have recovered so far.

Professor Martin Hibberd, an expert in emerging infectious diseases at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said major studies looking at genetic changes in the Sars-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19 did not support the idea that it was becoming less potent or weakening in any way.

"With data from more than 35,000 whole virus genomes, there is currently no evidence that there is any significant difference relating to severity," he said in an e-mail comment.

Prof Zangrillo, well known in Italy as the personal doctor of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, said his comments were backed by a study conducted by fellow scientist Massimo Clementi, which Prof Zangrillo said would be published next week.

NO SIGNIFICANT CHANGE In terms of transmissibility, that has not changed. In terms of severity, that has not changed. EPIDEMIOLOGIST MARIA VAN KERKHOVE of the World Health Organisation, on the coronavirus.

CHANGE IN INTERACTION We have never said that the virus has changed. We said that the interaction between the virus and the host has definitely changed. PROFESSOR ALBERTO ZANGRILLO, who said on Sunday that the coronavirus "clinically no longer exists".

Prof Zangrillo told Reuters: "We have never said that the virus has changed. We said that the interaction between the virus and the host has definitely changed."

He said this could be due to either different characteristics of the virus, which he said scientists had not yet identified, or different characteristics in those infected.

The study by Dr Clementi, who is director of the microbiology and virology laboratory of San Raffaele, compared virus samples from Covid-19 patients at the Milan-based hospital in March with samples from patients with the disease last month.

"The result was unambiguous - an extremely significant difference between the viral load of patients admitted in March" compared with those admitted last month, Prof Zangrillo said.

Dr Oscar MacLean of the University of Glasgow's Centre for Virus Research said suggestions that the virus was weakening were "not supported by anything in the scientific literature and also seem fairly implausible on genetic grounds".

Experts and representatives of Johns Hopkins University, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Centre, George Washington University and Northwell Health also said they were not aware of any evidence suggesting that the virus had changed.

REUTERS