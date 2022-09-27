Exiled to Latvia, Russia's free media defy Kremlin

RIGA, Latvia - Exiled to Latvia since the invasion of Ukraine, Russia's free media have made it their mission to provide independent information to millions of their compatriots subjected to Kremlin propaganda.

"Those who control the information, they control the situation," said Mr Tikhon Dzyadko, editor-in-chief of independent Russian TV channel Dozhd, now headquartered in Riga.

He said the channel's goal is to make it possible for people to access "real information about what is happening and not this propaganda spread by Russian TV stations".

Moscow tries to block what it considers dissident news sites online and has restricted access to top social media sites.

Fortunately, said Mr Dzyadko, "it's possible to get information from Russia through the Internet, social media. The digital Iron Curtain is not strong enough".

Dozhd - which means "rain" in Russian - suspended operations in early March after the Russian government blocked its broadcasts, which contained critical coverage of the conflict in Ukraine.

Moscow also introduced prison terms for spreading "fake news" about the Russian military and the war.

"It became impossible to work there because even for calling a war 'war', we could face up to 15 years in jail," Mr Dzyadko said.

Refuge in Riga

The Latvian government offered that they set up shop in Riga and, by mid-July, their shows were back up and running.

Several other newsrooms have also found refuge in the Latvian capital, including Novaya Gazeta Europe and Deutsche Welle's Moscow branch. The city has also hosted independent news website Meduza since 2014.

Around 300 Russian opposition journalists have moved to the Baltic state since February, according to Dozhd journalist Valeria Ratnikova.

Latvia, whose Russian minority constitutes 30 per cent of the population, has also banned all Russia-based TV channels for propaganda, warmongering and as a threat to national security.

Other journalists, artists and opposition activists from Belarus and Russia have found safety in fellow Baltic states Estonia and Lithuania.