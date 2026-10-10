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Exasperation and resignation in Greece over allegations against US Ambassador Kimberly Guilfoyle

US Ambassador Kimberly Guilfoyle previously made comments that seemed to insinuate that the United States could replace the Greek government.

ATHENS, Greece – As the US ambassador to Greece, Kimberly Guilfoyle has cultivated a highly visible profile, attending late-night parties and appearing on the cover of Vogue Greece. Lately, however, she has drawn a different kind of attention from Greeks.

Revelations this past week that a Republican donor said Guilfoyle asked him to pay her American Express bill in exchange for access to senior Trump administration officials were the latest allegations of hardball tactics or outright misconduct to emerge against her.