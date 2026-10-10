Exasperation and resignation in Greece over allegations against US Ambassador Kimberly Guilfoyle
Niki Kitsantonis, Lara Jakes and Lynsey Chutel
- Greeks reacted with exasperation and resignation to allegations against US Ambassador Kimberly Guilfoyle, including claims she sought help paying a US$100,000 (S$128,000) credit card bill for access to Trump officials.
- Reports also raised concern over alleged conflicts of interest in Greek energy deals and a dinner remark suggesting the US could replace the Greek government, which Guilfoyle’s lawyer denies.
- The Greek government has avoided a diplomatic clash, saying the US-Greece partnership rests on “mutual respect”, while leftist critics say Trump’s support for Greece may come at a cost.
AI generated
ATHENS, Greece – As the US ambassador to Greece, Kimberly Guilfoyle has cultivated a highly visible profile, attending late-night parties and appearing on the cover of Vogue Greece. Lately, however, she has drawn a different kind of attention from Greeks.
Revelations this past week that a Republican donor said Guilfoyle asked him to pay her American Express bill in exchange for access to senior Trump administration officials were the latest allegations of hardball tactics or outright misconduct to emerge against her.