Ex-rogue trader Nick Leeson joins UK reality TV show

LONDON • Former rogue trader Nick Leeson, who caused the collapse of Barings Bank in the 1990s and who was jailed in Singapore for his fraudulent actions, has joined the British TV reality show Celebrity Big Brother.

The show is aired by Channel 5 in Britain and features a series of celebrities living in a house. Over a series of episodes, there is potential for romance, friendships and even bitter arguments with celebrities evicted for breaking house rules.

Mr Leeson, 51, was a senior trader in Singapore and lost the British merchant bank more than £800 million through a series of fraudulent transactions, leading to its collapse in 1995. He fled Singapore before being apprehended and convicted. He was released from Changi Prison in 1999 after he was diagnosed with colon cancer.

He went on to become a motivational speaker and best-selling author. While in jail, he wrote Rogue Trader, which went on to become a movie with Ewan McGregor in the title role.

Since leaving jail, Mr Leeson has written other books and is a popular after-dinner speaker as well as the commercial manager of Galway United football club, Express online reported. He also appeared in Celebrity Apprentice Ireland and was fired in week four, the Express said.

On Celebrity Big Brother, some of Mr Leeson's housemates include Hardeep Singh Kohli, a British television and radio presenter, and Hollywood actress Kirstie Alley.