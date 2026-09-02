Ex-pop star Gary Glitter pleads not guilty to UK charges of historical sex offences

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British former pop star Gary Glitter, whose real name is Paul Gadd, leaves Southwark Crown Court in London February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, Sept 2 - Former British pop star Paul Gadd, better known by his stage name Gary Glitter, pleaded not guilty in a London court on Wednesday to eight charges of historic sex offences against a young girl.

The 82-year-old, who rose to fame in the 1970s as a "glam-rock" star, is accused of abusing the girl between 1978 and 1981 when she was aged between eight and 11-years-old.

Gadd appeared at Southwark Crown Court by video link from prison and denied four counts of indecent assault, two counts of indecency with a child and two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a girl aged under 13.

Prosecutors previously said the alleged offences had taken place at Gadd's home in the Kensington area of London.

Gadd was remanded in custody ahead of his trial next year. REUTERS