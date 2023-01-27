Ex-paratrooper set to sweep Czech president vote against former PM

PRAGUE - Retired Nato general Petr Pavel looks a clear favourite to beat billionaire former prime minister Andrej Babis in the Czech presidential election run-off on Friday and Saturday.

The victor will replace Mr Milos Zeman, an outspoken and divisive politician who nursed close ties with Moscow before making a U-turn when Russia invaded Ukraine nearly a year ago.

Former paratrooper Pavel topped final opinion polls with 58-59 per cent support, against 41-42 per cent for Mr Babis.

Eight candidates stood in the first round vote when Mr Pavel edged Mr Babis with 35.4 per cent against 35, and with right and centre backing, he has since wooed the voters of several of those also-rans.

Mr Babis can rely on stable support from voters of his centre-left populist ANO movement, but he appears unlikely to win over a significant number of new votes.

He also even annoyed some with rather chaotic diatribes in debates, which led Masaryk University analyst Otto Eibl to tell AFP he was “rhetorically hard to figure out”.

The new head of state will face record inflation in the central European EU and Nato member of 10.5 million people.

While the role is largely ceremonial, the president names the government, picks the central bank governor and constitutional judges, and serves as top commander of the armed forces.

“Quite frankly, if the (opinion) polls are well conducted, I think it will be hard for Babis to come back,” Palacky University analyst Tomas Lebeda told AFP.

“I expect Petr Pavel to win,” he added.

Decorated war hero

The 61-year-old Pavel was decorated as a hero of the Serbo-Croatian war, in which he helped free French troops from a war zone.

He went on to become the chief of the Czech general staff and chair of Nato’s military committee.

Mr Babis, 68, who owns the Agrofert food, chemicals and media group, is the fifth-wealthiest person in the Czech Republic, according to Forbes magazine.

He served as prime minister from 2017 until 2021, constantly battling questions about his dual role as politician and entrepreneur.