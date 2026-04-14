Britain’s national security ‘not safe’, says former NATO head

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British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has pledged to raise defence spending to 2.5 per cent of gross domestic product from 2027.

LONDON – A former head of NATO warned on April 14 that Britain’s national security is “in peril”, as he launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s record on defence.

Mr George Robertson, a former defence secretary from Mr Starmer’s Labour Party, was to use a speech to accuse ministers of “corrosive complacency”, according to excerpts reported by the Financial Times and BBC.

“We are underprepared. We are underinsured. We are under attack. We are not safe,” Mr Robertson was to say, calling the Iran war a “rude wake-up call”.

Mr Robertson, NATO secretary-general between 1999 and 2004, was commissioned by Mr Starmer’s government to lead a review of Britain’s defence capabilities, which was published in 2025 .

A 10-year defence investment plan following the review was meant to be published late 2025 but has not yet been produced.

Mr Robertson, 80, told the Financial Times there was a gap between Mr Starmer’s rhetoric on defence and the action he had delivered, saying the Prime Minister was “not willing to make the necessary investment”.

In his speech to be delivered in Salisbury, southern England on the night of April 14 , Mr Robertson was to accuse “non-military experts” in Britain’s treasury of “vandalism”, according to the reports.

“Lip service is paid to the risks, the threats, the bright red signals of danger – but even a promised national conversation about defence can’t be started,” he was to say.

Mr Starmer has pledged to raise defence spending to 2.5 per cent of gross domestic product from 2027, increasing to 3 per cent in the next Parliament.

The rise comes amid demands from US President Donald Trump that NATO allies spend more on defence, and as Europe faces continued Russian aggression.

“We are delivering on the Strategic Defence Review to meet the threats we face,” a government spokesman said, adding that the defence investment plan will be published “as soon as possible”. AFP