Ex-French president Sarkozy convicted of graft

PARIS • Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy was found guilty yesterday by a court in Paris on charges of corruption and influence peddling.

The verdict was the culmination of one of several long-running legal entanglements that are coming to a head for Sarkozy, 66, who led France from 2007 to 2012 and is still popular among conservatives.

It is only the second time in modern history that a former French president has been convicted of a crime.

Sarkozy was found guilty of trying to illegally obtain information on another legal case against him from a judge in return for promises to use his influence to secure a prestigious job for the judge.

He received a three-year prison sentence, with two of those years suspended.

However, it was widely expected that Sarkozy would appeal, a process that would place the sentence on hold.

Only one other president in recent French history had been found guilty by a court of law: Jacques Chirac, who was convicted in 2011 of embezzling and misusing public funds when he was mayor of Paris.

Chirac was tried in absentia because of his poor mental health, and last year Sarkozy became the first French president to physically attend his own trial since 1945.

Sarkozy, who lost his bid for re-election in 2012 and mounted a failed comeback attempt in 2016, has denied wrongdoing in a complex web of financial impropriety cases.

He is scheduled to stand trial later this month in a separate case involving his 2012 campaign, in which he has been charged with exceeding strict limits on campaign spending.

The longest-running and most serious case against him involves accusations that his 2007 campaign received illegal Libyan financing from the government of the now-dead strongman, Colonel Muammar Gaddafi.

Other cases have been dropped, including one in which he was accused of manipulating the heiress to the L'Oreal cosmetics fortune into financing his 2007 campaign.

The verdict came amid a sizzling political climate in France as the country gears up for the 2022 presidential election.

Sarkozy is on good terms with President Emmanuel Macron, who has recently steered France to the right, and he still wields considerable influence on the main political party in France, Les Republicains.

