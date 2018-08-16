Ex-footballer walks away unscathed after his car falls 50m

ROME • A former goalkeeper for Italian Serie A club Cagliari survived the deadly collapse of a motorway viaduct in Genoa on Tuesday despite going down with the bridge in his car and ending up among the rubble.

Mr Davide Capello, who made two appearances for the Sardinian side while they were in Serie B early last decade and who is now a firefighter, managed to walk away after 200m of the Morandi viaduct crumbled at around midday. The collapsed section was 50m high.

"I was driving along the bridge, and at a certain point, I saw the road in front of me collapse, and I went down with the car," Mr Capello told TV news channel Sky TG24.

Emergency crews are scouring the wreckage for survivors and dead bodies following what the Italian transport minister called an "immense tragedy".

Aerial footage of the viaduct showed lines of abandoned vehicles stretching across the remaining section of the bridge, with one truck perched towards the edge of a gaping precipice where a huge part was missing.

Mr Capello, however, managed to clamber out of his car, which he said was "attached to a pylon", and climb down the rubble to the police officers and firefighters waiting below, Agence France-Presse reported.

"I was able to get out... I don't know how my car wasn't crushed. It seemed like a scene from a film, it was the apocalypse," the shaken 33-year-old added.

"I was convinced it was going to end badly, but thank God I have lived to tell the tale."

But others were not so lucky.

Mr Roberto Robbiano, his wife Ersilia Piccinino and their seven-year-old son Samuel died when their car went into a free-fall as the Morandi Bridge gave way on Tuesday, the Daily Mail reported.

And there was Mr Andrea Cerulli, an amateur footballer and father of a young boy who was killed on his way to work, according to tributes from his friends on social media.

The incident was the deadliest of its kind in Europe since 2001 and the latest in a string of bridge collapses in Italy.

In March last year, a couple were killed when a motorway overpass collapsed on their car near Ancona on the country's Adriatic coast.

A pensioner died in October 2016 when his car was crushed by a collapsing bridge over a dual carriageway between Milan and Lecco.

Translator Ibou Toure, 23, said he lived near the Morandi Bridge and would cross it every day on foot. "I was never sure of it, you would always hear these noises whenever lorries were going over," he said.

"When I heard it had collapsed, I was not surprised."