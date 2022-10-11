Ex-Fed chief among US trio awarded Nobel Prize in Economics

STOCKHOLM - A US trio, including former Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke, who played a key role battling the 2008 financial crisis, won the economics Nobel prize on Monday for research on banks in times of turmoil.

Dr Bernanke, together with Dr Douglas Diamond and Dr Philip Dybvig, were honoured for having "significantly improved our understanding of the role of banks in the economy, particularly during financial crises, as well as how to regulate financial markets", the Nobel jury said.

Dr Bernanke, 68, has been both credited for spurring recovery after the 2008 recession and pilloried by critics for doing little to avert it, allowing investment bank Lehman Brothers to collapse.

He received the award for his analysis, conducted in the early 1980s, of the Great Depression in the 1930s, the worst economic crisis in modern history. In particular, Dr Bernanke showed "how failing banks played a decisive role in the global depression", making the downturn "not only deep, but also long-lasting", the Nobel jury noted.

In his role as chief of the United States' central bank, Dr Bernanke "was able to put knowledge from research into policy", during the financial crisis of 2008 to 2009, the Nobel Committee said.

Dr Bernanke has been hailed for the Fed's unorthodox response of slashing interest rates and flooding the financial system with liquidity.

Dr Diamond, a professor at the University of Chicago who was born in 1953, and Dr Dybvig, 67, a professor at Washington University in St Louis, were honoured for showing how "banks offer an optimal solution" for channelling savings to investments by acting as an intermediary.

The pair also showed how these institutions were vulnerable to so-called banks runs.

"If a large number of savers simultaneously run to the bank to withdraw their money, the rumour may become a self-fulfilling prophecy - a bank run occurs and the bank collapses," the Nobel Committee said.

The committee added that this dangerous dynamic can be avoided by governments providing deposit insurance and giving banks a lifeline by becoming a lender of last resort.

"The laureates' insights have improved our ability to avoid both serious crises and expensive bailouts," Mr Tore Ellingsen, chair of the Committee for the Prize in Economic Sciences, said. "In a nutshell, the theory says that banks can be tremendously useful but they are only guaranteed to be stable if they are properly regulated," he added.

Dr Diamond, speaking to reporters after the announcement on Monday, reflected on the decision by US authorities not to bail out US investment bank Lehman Brothers, as they later did other financial institutions.

The bank's collapse sent shock waves through financial markets when it filed for bankruptcy in September 2008.

"It would have been better to find a more accommodating way, a less unstable way and unexpected way to resolve Lehman Brothers," Dr Diamond said, emphasising that there were questions about what regulators were legally able to do at the time. "Had they found a way, I think the world would have had less of a severe crisis than it did," Dr Diamond said.

