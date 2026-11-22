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Ex British PM Theresa May tells successor to ‘move on’ from Brexit

Former British prime minister Theresa May was forced to quit in May 2019 after failing to get her Brexit deal through Parliament.

LONDON – Former British prime minister Theresa May said she was “aghast” her successor could be considering rejoining the European Union and urged him to “move on” from Brexit, in comments broadcast on Nov 22.

May’s remarks came after Burnham and the EU’s top officials on Nov 20 sealed deals at a Brussels summit to ease trade and youth mobility.

A decade after Britain narrowly voted to leave the bloc, Burnham has re-energised talk of closer ties ahead of a government 10-year plan for Britain set to be unveiled in December.

May warned that negotiations with the EU risked taking up vast amounts of government time, hampering efforts to tackle other issues.

“And that’s one of the reasons why I look slightly aghast at what Andy Burnham is talking about, further negotiations of going into the EU,” she said.

May, who supported remaining in the 27-member bloc, said government had to respect the result of the 2016 referendum.

“When I became prime minister, I was very clear. People have voted for Brexit. We should deliver Brexit,” she told BBC television.

“He (Burnham) wants to pat them (voters) on their head and say, ‘You know what? Remember that vote? Well you got it wrong, didn’t you? So have another go and come up with the right answer,’” she said.

May was forced to quit in May 2019 after failing to get her Brexit deal through Parliament.

10-year plan

“My message to him (Burnham) really is: People voted for Brexit. Brexit is done. Just accept Brexit and move on,” she added.

Burnham, who has been in office since July, has committed to his predecessor Keir Starmer’s “red lines” on Europe for this Parliament, meaning no return to the single market, customs union or freedom of movement.

But pro-Brexit campaigners fear he will push at some point to rejoin the 27-nation grouping.

Hamish Falconer, Europe Minister, said the world had changed since 2016 and Britain needed to “think over the long term about our relationship with Europe”.

“That’s why the prime minister is going to set out more next month as part of the 10-year plan about the long-term relationship between the UK and the EU,” he told Sky News.

But he insisted the British people “are going to be the boss of every stage of this”.

“We are talking, as the prime minister was clear, about the long term. We will have a general election before then. People will be able to express their views,” he said.

Following Burnham’s EU deals, legislation to allow Britain to align with certain EU rules including on food standards is due to be introduced in Parliament this week. AFP