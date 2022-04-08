EU's Ursula Von der Leyen to travel to Ukraine capital Kyiv on Friday

Ursula Von der Leyen (left) will meet Ukraine's leader, Volodymyr Zelensky (above), during her visit to Kyiv. PHOTOS: AFP
STOCKHOLM (AFP) - European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will travel to Kyiv on Friday (April 8) to show Europe's "unwavering support" for Ukraine in its fight against Russia, she said.

"The Ukrainian people deserve our solidarity. That's why I will travel to Kyiv tomorrow," she told reporters during a visit to Stockholm.

"I want to send a very strong message of unwavering support to the Ukrainian people and their brave fight for our common values."

The EU had earlier this week announced that Von der Leyen would travel to Kyiv sometime "this week", accompanied by EU diplomatic chief Josep Borrell.

The pair are to meet with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, before attending the Stand Up For Ukraine event in Warsaw on Saturday.

Their visit is to come after one made last Friday by the speaker of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola - the first trip to Ukraine by the head of an EU institution since the war began.

The Czech, Polish and Slovenian prime ministers on March 15 visited Kyiv in the first trip by European Union leaders since the start of the Russian invasion on Feb 24.

