War in Ukraine

EU's tough choice: Drop Russia sanctions or face shivering winter

Global Affairs Correspondent In London
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

European Union governments are struggling to adopt a joint response to the prospect of a cut-off in Russian natural gas supplies, which threatens to bring widespread disruption to electricity and heating during the coming winter.

The European Commission, the EU's executive body, has unveiled an emergency winter energy strategy, outlining the steps member states should take to avert freezing by the end of this year. EU energy ministers will meet on Tuesday to examine the proposals and adopt other required measures.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on July 24, 2022, with the headline EU's tough choice: Drop Russia sanctions or face shivering winter. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top